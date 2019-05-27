Ishmael Sophsher arrives to Tuscaloosa this week

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season. Today we continue the series by taking a look at which summer arrivals have the best shot at early playing time.

Trey Sanders, running back

We included Trey Sanders in our initial group of impact freshmen, so it makes sense to lead the list with him. While the five-star back didn’t have the benefit of working with the team this spring, he shouldn’t have a hard time getting onto the field early in his career. Listed at 6-foot, 214 pounds, Sanders figures to be the perfect compliment to Alabama’s bigger backs, Najee Harris (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) and Brian Robinson Jr. (6-foot-1, 226 pounds). Sanders has the power to run through defenders, but his quick feet, cutting ability and vision are his greatest weapons. He’s also a skilled pass catcher which could allow Alabama to utilize him the same way it did with Josh Jacobs. Nick Saban hinted at the possibility of Sanders having a big role in the backfield this spring, stating that “there has been a young player that contributes to that, almost always a freshman.” Alabama should continue to spilt carries among multiple backs as it has done in recent years. Sanders’ role from there will likely depend on his ability to pick up the offense as well as develop necessary skills such as pass blocking. Either way, it’s hard to see him not playing some sort of role in Alabama’s attack.

Ishmael Sophsher, defensive lineman

D.J. Dale drew a lot of attention this spring as he broke into the first-team defense by the end of camp. However, he’s not the only freshman defensive tackle poised to push for playing time this fall. Ishmael Sophsher was the prize of Alabama’s National Signing Day haul, and at 6-foot-4, 334 pounds has the size to man the nose tackle position vacated by Quinnen Williams. There’s no questioning Sophsher’s talent. The Amite, La., native is the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 72 player overall in this year’s class. His playing time will be determined by how quickly he can pick up the defense. This spring, Dale proved a freshman can break into Alabama’s first team with a standout performance. Sophsher will have roughly a month to make the same impression upon arriving. The question is will he be ale to make up enough ground on Dale as well redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis, who should also see improvement over that same span.

Jordan Battle, safety

Alabama’s secondary is in far better shape than it was at this time last year. However, one spot Alabama will look to build depth is at safety where it loses a starter in Deionte Thompson. That could create an opportunity for Jordan Battle who comes to Alabama as the highest-rated defensive back in the Crimson Tide’s signing class. Battle flipped from Ohio State to Alabama on Early Signing Day. Rated as the No. 37 player overall in this year’s class, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety has the length and speed the Crimson Tide covets at the position. Last year, we saw Patrick Surtain II join the team in the summer and eventually earn a starting role by Week 4. Given Alabama's returning players, it might be a stretch for Battle to provide the same instant impact. However, he’s definitely a name to watch this fall.

Christian Harris, inside linebacker

Christian Harris was another big flip for Alabama in the recruiting process. After originally committing to Texas A&M, the four-star linebacker switched his allegiance to Alabama much in part to the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who will now be Harris’ positional coach. Alabama still needs to find a partner for starting Mike linebacker Dylan Moses this fall. While Joshua McMillon and Shane Lee look to be the favorites to land that role coming out of camp, Harris could help provide depth to the unit. Outside of Moses and McMillon, Alabama lacks much experience in the middle. A good fall camp from Harris could see him shoot up the ranks quickly.

Jahleel Billingsly