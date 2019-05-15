Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. Will Reichard enters the season as the favorite to land the starting placekicker role, and if he does he will most likely have more impact than any other freshman on the roster.

Reichard is rated as one of the top kickers in this year’s class and was flawless on his kicks during the A-Day game, converting on all four of his extra-point attempts as well as a 43-yard field goal. The Hoover, Ala., native was perfect on all 109 extra-point attempts in high school and should be a welcomed relief for an Alabama team that missed an SEC-worst nine extra points last season.



Reichard could also serve as the Crimson Tide’s punter. However, sophomore Skyler DeLong seemed to exorcise his freshman demons this spring and is likely the favorite for the role. That should allow Reichard to focus solely on his kicking duties.



