Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

The starting quarterback is set, and most likely so is the backup spot. However, there’s still a bit of intrigue surrounding Alabama’s quarterback room heading into the season.

Tua Tagovailoa returns after winning the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards last season. While the junior didn’t look himself during A-Day, head coach Nick Saban firmly stated he isn’t worried about that moving forward. Meanwhile, Mac Jones stood out for a second straight A-Day and looks to be ready to answer the call if Tagovailoa goes down to injury.

The only real question mark at the position is how Alabama will handle freshmen Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson. The two early enrollees had differing A-Day’s as Taulia Tagovailoa completed 6 of 9 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown with an interception while working against the second-team defense, while Tyson was just 1 of 5 for 8 yards and an interception against the first-team defense.

Continue reading here