Today we start the series by taking a look at what, if anything, can slow down Nick Saban.

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

Kirby Smart wasn’t surprised one bit. The Georgia head coach shook is head when asked about Nick Saban’s quick recovery from hip-replacement surgery last month.

Smart, a long-time assistant under Saban at Alabama, knows better than to doubt the six-time national championship winner. So when news came out that Saban was back to work two days after surgery on April 22, it didn’t come as a shock.

“That does not surprise me at all,” Smart said during the Regions Pro-Am in Birmingham, Ala., last week. “It disappoints me, actually, that it wasn’t one day. With him, I can recall a lot of times that no matter what’s going on around him, he’s got an uncanny ability to focus and concentrate. He enjoys what he does. He’s passionate about his work. A little hip surgery is not going to stop him.”

