Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

It didn’t always seem like it this spring, but the strength of Alabama’s offense this season might come from up front. Alabama fans’ last look at the offensive line left much to be desired as the Crimson Tide surrendered a combined 13 sacks during A-Day.

That unit was far from a finished product as Alabama will undoubtedly grow and mold to compensate for the loss of starting center Bradley Bozeman. After all, with only one key member missing from a unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, Alabama returns what should be one of the most talented and experienced lines in the nation.

Here’s a breakdown of how things could shake out next season.

Favorites to start

