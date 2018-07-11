18 for 18: Who will lead Alabama in sacks?
Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.
Who will lead Alabama in sacks?
We’ve already discussed how Alabama has the ammunition to deploy a dangerous pass rush next season. The leader of that attack is still up for debate.
Last season, Raekwon Davis got to the quarterback 8.5 times, marking the third straight year a defensive end led the team in sacks. Former Crimson Tide great Jonathan Allen held the honors the two previous seasons with 10.5 sacks in 2016 and 12 in 2015. In fact, a defensive lineman has served as Alabama’s sacks leader in seven of the 11 years Nick Saban has been in charge.
2007 — DL, Wallace Gillbury, 10
2008 — DL, Bobby Greenwood, 5
2009 — DL, Marcell Dareus, 6.5
2010 — OLB, Courtney Upshaw, 7
2011 — OLB, Courney Upshaw, 9.5
2012 — OLB, Adrian Hubbard, 7
2013 — DL, A’Shawn Robinson, 5.5
2014 — OLB, Xzaviar Dickson, 9
2015 — DL, Jonathan Allen, 12
2016 — DL, Jonathan Allen, 10.5
2017 — DL, Raekwon Davis, 9.5
