Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national this season.

Knock on wood. That phrase should begin any discussion of Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker this season. Sure, the Crimson Tide has one of the nation’s most athletic duos in five-star starters Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses. However, after those two, things are anything but clear.

Alabama fans don’t need to be reminded of how quickly injuries can pile, particularly for players whose job it is to run full-force into SEC ball carries. Last season, Alabama saw seven linebackers miss at least one game, including both its starters inside. It turned out Alabama’s defense was deep enough to pick up the slack. This season, the Crimson Tide might not have that luxury.

Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker seems to have already taken a hit as backup Keith Holcombe appears likely to forgo his senior season to focus on his baseball career. The Crimson Tide already lost former starters Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton to the NFL, leaving very little experience behind Moses and Wilson.

Assuming Holcombe doesn’t play next season, the only experienced backup on Alabama’s roster is redshirt junior Joshua McMillon, who tallied five tackles over eight games last season. Next on that list is sophomore VanDarius Cowan, who appeared in seven games and Ben Davis, who made a lone appearance against Mercer. From there, it’s all fresh faces.

