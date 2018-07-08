Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

The most heart-warming story from Alabama’s title-winning run last season came from Levi Wallace as the senior cornerback completed his rise from former walk-on to a starter on one of the nation’s top secondaries.

Wallace, who earned his scholarship during his junior season in 2016, had played in just 11 career games before subbing in for starter Trevon Diggs in the second half of the season-opener against Florida State. From there, the soft-spoken senior went on to start the next 13 games for, finishing the season with a team-high 15 pass deflections while intercepting three passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

“He’s one of those under-the-radar guys and everybody inside the program knows how good he is,” former Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton said last season. “A guy who comes ready to work every day. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

Wallace’s story is a rarity, and there’s no guarantee Alabama will have a player rise to stardom so dramatically this season. However, the Crimson Tide has a handful of players who could come out of obscurity on this year’s roster.

Continue reading here