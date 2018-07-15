Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on Wednesday, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

Now that we’ve discussed Alabama’s toughest matchups and potential trap games, it’s time to look at the players who could cause the Crimson Tide the most trouble. It takes a team effort to bring down Alabama. But more often than not, past defeats have been highlighted by stellar individual performances.

Last year’s 26-14 loss to Auburn saw Tigers running back Kerryon Johnson run for 104 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 21 yards and throwing in a touchdown near the goal line. Before that, Deshaun Watson torched Alabama during the 2017 national championship game, completing 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 43 yards and a score on the ground.

Triumphs over Alabama have also served as Heisman moments. Johnny Manziel stepped into the national spotlight after a dazzling display during Texas A&M’s 29-24 upset over the Crimson Tide in 2012. Cam Newton solidified his Heisman case with an epic second-half comeback over Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl.

So who are the players who could keep Alabama’s coaching staff up late at night this season? Here are a few names to consider.

