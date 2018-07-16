Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on Wednesday, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

First-year offensive coordinator Mike Lockley has yet to formally address the media since being promoted to his new role this offseason. That meeting will come this fall along with a better look at how he will run the Crimson Tide’s attack.



Locksley is Alabama’s fourth offensive coordinator in three years, following Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and most recently Brain Daboll. His familiarity with the program was a welcomed sight for Alabama players who campaigned for his hiring on social media throughout the hiring process.

“He’s been here for a couple of years, and so obviously he’s developed a good relationship with a lot of players on this team,” running back Damien Harris said during the spring. “In the offseason when we were looking for an OC, I saw that as a guy that we were all comfortable with. He’s been at different places and obviously has a great football mind. So a guy that we already have good chemistry with and obviously has a good football background, I don’t see why not. He was able to get the job, so we’re all really excited about it.”

This will be Locksley’s third stint as an offensive coordinator after holding the same duties at Maryland (2012-15) and Illinois (2005-08). He also served as New Mexico’s head coach from 2009-11. So what do Crimson Tide fans have to look forward to?

