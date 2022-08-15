10 things we've learned so far from Alabama's preseason camp

With all of that in mind, here are 10 things we’ve learned about the team so far.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following its scrimmage over the weekend, Alabama now sits at roughly the halfway point of its preseason camp. The Crimson Tide has 11 preseason practices remaining, including one each day this week leading up to its second and final scrimmage Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. From there, Alabama will have one more week of camp before moving into game-week preparations for its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3.

Entering camp, Alabama’s cornerback battle appeared to consist of three players— Khyree Jackson, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks — competing for the two starting spots vacated by Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe. Now it seems a new contender has entered the ring.

According to sources at Alabama’s scrimmage, redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold worked with the first-team defense across from McKinstry on Saturday as Khyree Jackson was held out due to a groin injury. That left Ricks to work primarily with the second unit while also mixing in with the first team at times.

Arnold made the most of the opportunity, intercepting Bryce Young while going up against the first-team offense. The scrimmage continued a string of solid performances from Arnold, who defensive coordinator Pete Golding said was “really flashing” earlier this month. Nick Saban also commended the former top-50 recruit, stating that he “has done a really good job so far in camp.”

Despite his talent, Arnold’s emergence has been one of the most notable surprises during camp. The redshirt freshman has yet to take part in a college snap as he did not see the field during his first year with Alabama.

McKinstry started six games during his debut season last year while Jackson, a junior college transfer, earned his first start in the national championship game. Ricks, an LSU transfer, started 13 games over his first two seasons, including all six of his games last year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.