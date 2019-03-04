Alabama hasn’t had a player selected No. 1 overall since quarterback Joe Namath went to the New York Jets in the 1965 AFL Draft. If Williams is going to be next, it will be up to the Cardinals, who hold this year’s top pick.

Arizona could elect to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, opening the door for them to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. If the Cardinals decide to stay with Rosen, Williams would be in play for the selection. In that case, the Alabama defensive lineman is likely competing with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen to be the No. 1 pick. Bosa (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) recorded a 4.79 time in the 40 with a 1.65 10-yard split, while Allen elected not to run.