10 takeaways from the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
The NFL Scouting Combine concluded Monday, capping off what was a productive weekend for former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide was represented by 11 players with some participating more than others. Safety Deionte Thompson (wrist) and running back Josh Jacobs (groin) both opted out of drills due to their respective injuries.
Here’s a rundown of how things went over the weekend:
Can Quinnen Williams be the No. 1 overall pick?
Your move, Arizona Cardinals. Quinnen Williams set the combine on fire Sunday, making his best pitch to be this year’s first overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder posted an eye-popping 4.83 time in the 40-yard dash, including a 1.67 10-yard split which drew comparisons to All-Pro Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Williams’ time was the fourth-fastest for a 300-pounder in combine history.
My Goodness Quinnen Williams!!! 👀pic.twitter.com/tJbfHG4GaC— BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) March 3, 2019
Alabama hasn’t had a player selected No. 1 overall since quarterback Joe Namath went to the New York Jets in the 1965 AFL Draft. If Williams is going to be next, it will be up to the Cardinals, who hold this year’s top pick.
Arizona could elect to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, opening the door for them to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. If the Cardinals decide to stay with Rosen, Williams would be in play for the selection. In that case, the Alabama defensive lineman is likely competing with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen to be the No. 1 pick. Bosa (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) recorded a 4.79 time in the 40 with a 1.65 10-yard split, while Allen elected not to run.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news