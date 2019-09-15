“It starts with the coaching and the guys up front,” said Tagovailoa who has thrown for 1,000-yards with 12 touchdowns on the season and zero interceptions. “Those are the guys that make plays and those are the guys that make me look good and if we stick to what coach tells us, things like this can happen.”

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dazzled the nation Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina hitting a career-best 444-yards with five-touchdowns through the air off 28 of 36 passing. Tagovailoa finished with a ridiculous passer rating of 227.2 connecting on passing touchdowns of 24, 81, 42, 42, and 11-yards on the day. Following the game, Tagovailoa passed off all the credit to his coaches and teammates.

“I guess watching the film, I just know what I’m going against player-wise and I guess that was the time to do it.” While the Crimson Tide finished with just 77-yards rushing off 24 attempts, Harris rushed for 36-yards off seven attempts for an average of 5.1-yards per carry.

Alabama fans have been waiting for junior running back Najee Harris’ breakout game for the 2019 season and Saturday, Harris provided plenty of highlights, including an early-season play that could be considered for the play of the year. Harris caught a short pass from Tagovailoa, stiff-armed a Gamecock defender into the turf, then hurdled the next defender, before running into the end-zone for a 42-yard touchdown reception. “I try not to hurdle actually,” said Harris who finished with 123 all-purpose yards and two receiving touchdowns.

It’s something to question as the Crimson Tide has managed to control the time of possession with Steve Sarkisian’s short passing tree which keeps the chains moving. The other question is why is the rushing game stalling out? Is it the offensive line not creating holes, is the running backs not hitting the holes, is this by design? Maybe it doesn’t even matter.

The Crimson Tide rushed the football 24 times for just 77-yards against South Carolina on Saturday, that’s an average of just 3.2-yards per carry. For the third time this season, the Crimson Tide has failed to have a rusher hit the 100-yard mark and at times the running game seemed to go absolutely nowhere, however, the Crimson Tide still racked up over 550-yards because of their potent passing attack. Does Alabama even need a running game?

4. Offensive line woes

The Alabama offensive line gave up two quarterback sacks on the day and at times were allowing a lot of pressure to South Carolina. The interior set of linemen that started in week three for Alabama were Evan Neal at left guard, Chris Owens at center, and Landon Dickerson at right guard. This was Owen’s first game back since week one as he was held out against New Mexico State with a concussion and there was plenty of times during the game that Owens struggled with the pass rush. Neal, who made his third start as a freshmen has also struggled in pass pro and at times on Saturday, Dickerson was not keeping his blocks in run blocking situation.

Emil Ekiyor should be close to 100% by Southern Miss and Deonte Brown who is serving a four game suspension will be back by Ole Miss on September 28, so expect the Crimson Tide to keep seeking out the best five linemen to protect their prized quarterback and help this running game get going.

5. Alabama’s defense was challenged

For the first time of the young season, the Alabama defense was challenged. The South Carolina Gamecocks were a very physical team, that schemed well, that came to play, and challenged the secondary throughout the day. Gamecock receiver Bryan Edwards caught nine receptions for 79-yards, Shi Smith caught 6 receptions for 90-yards, and Kyle Markway caught 5 receptions for 46-yards, in total, nine receivers caught 36 passes for 324-yards.

The Crimson Tide also allowed their first 100-yard rusher of the season, to Rico Dowdle who ran for 102-yards off 12 carries and finished with an average of 8.5 per attempt. In total, South Carolina finished with 459-yards of offense and racked up 31 first downs and finished with 8 of 18 on third downs. Nick Saban knew coming in that South Carolina would present challenges and he was right.

6. Hat’s off to Ryan Hillinski

What a gutsy performance from the freshman quarterback Ryan Hillinski. Making just his second start, he went at Alabama’s defense guns blazing, full of confidence and make some big time throws. The 31-yard touchdown pass to Shine Smith in the 1st quarter was a pass of pure beauty that sailed right in between two Alabama defenders. That was really an NFL type throw.

On the day, Hillinski threw the ball 57 times completing 36 passes to nine different receivers and finished with 324-yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception. While Hillinski’s passing rating was 108.2 points lower than that of Tua Tagovailoa’s, everyone in the stadium including Alabama fans and coaches left with a great deal of respect for Hillinski’s game.

7. Defensive player of the game: Xavier McKinney

While the secondary was indeed challenged for four quarters of play, Xavier McKinney played very well and led the team in tackles with nine. On the season, he has 23 tackles which leads the entire defense and also has an interception which he recorded on Saturday.

8. Too many penalties

The Crimson Tide has racked up 23 penalties in three games, 11 which came against South Carolina. They had eight penalties against Duke in the opener and four against New Mexico State in week two.

9. Kicking game woes continue

The Alabama kicking woes returned in week three. For starters, Skyler DeLong punted once for 14.0-yards. Yikes. Then freshmen Will Reichard who was 2 for 2 against New Mexico State from 49-yards and from 48-yards out hit a 23-yarder, then missed a 37-yarder, before hitting a 21-yarder in the third quarter. Reichard then missed a PAT in the fourth quarter. On the season, Reichard is 4 of 7 on field goals which equates to a percentage of 57%.

10. This team goes as far as the offense takes them

In the present day of college football, offense wins championships. We could sit here and criticize the Alabama defense from the poor tackling to the lack of pass rush, but it’s likely that none of that matters as long as Alabama’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s golden arm stays throwing lasers to the most dangerous and dynamic receiving corps in college football. It’s starting to be clear, if you’re going to beat Alabama this season, you’re going to have to outscore them and that might be impossible to do.

