Alabama football is just one day away. The Crimson Tide will begin its spring camp Friday as the team holds its first of 15 practices at 3:30 p.m. CT followed by a press conference from head coach Nick Saban. Alabama will then take the following week off for spring break before returning to the field on Monday, March 23. Before things kick off, here are 10 questions to consider heading into camp.

Get ready for a lot of this. With Tua Tagovailoa leaving early for the NFL, Alabama once again has a quarterback battle on its hands. Mac Jones enters camp as the heir apparent to take over behind center, but the redshirt junior will face plenty of competition as five-star freshmen Bryce Young, as well as Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, vie to make their marks this spring.

Jones filled in admirably for Tagovailoa last season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions over his four starts. However, it will be interesting to see if Young can live up to the hype after joining Alabama as the No. 2 player overall in this year’s class.