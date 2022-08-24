The preseason is winding down, and Alabama is just 10 days away from its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With that in mind, here are 10 numbers you should know heading into the season.

0 — When looking back at last season’s stats, a pair of impressive zeroes pop out on Alabama’s roster.

On defense, the Crimson Tide returns one of the nation’s surest tacklers in Brian Branch. According to Pro Football Focus, the hard-hitting defensive back led all college defenders with a 92.0 tackling grade, making 56 stops without missing a single one last season. Branch’s last missed tackle came during Alabama’s Rose Bowl victory over Notre Dame in 2020. So far, that’s the only time he’s let a ball-carrier slip away in his two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

On offense, Alabama brings in a trusty pair of hands in Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, who didn’t record a drop over 30 targets last season, according to PFF. Burton led all Georgia wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air while pulling in 26 receptions. His production should increase dramatically this year as he is projected to lead Alabama’s receiving corps.