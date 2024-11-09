10 numbers to know heading into No. 11 Alabama's opener vs. No. 15 LSU

Week 11 is here, and No. 11 Alabama travels to the boot to face off with No. 15 LSU in a quasi College Football Playoff elimination game. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Tigers.

0 — Kalen DeBoer and Brian Kelly have faced off zero times in their careers, making this meeting the first between the two — the two are among the winningest coaches of all time, DeBoer one of 15 coaches all-time with at least a .850 win percentage, Kelly with the most wins amongst active head coaches.

3 — LSU’s offensive line has allowed just three pressures this season; the unit is led by projected first-round offensive tackle and former Rivals100 prospect Will Campbell, who has personally allowed zero this season.

4 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has four breakaway runs in 2024 — only Vanderbilt’s Deigo Pavia has more among quarterbacks (5).

7 — LSU wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Kyren Lacey have seven receptions of 20+ yards in 2024 — only two wide receivers in the conference have more.

13 — Since hiring Brian Kelly in 2021, LSU has an undefeated record of 13-0 in night games hosted at Tiger Stadium.

15 — According to Pro Football Focus, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has thrown 15 big-time throws — Ranking third in the SEC. With pinpoint accuracy, Nussmeier is one of the top gunslingers in the country.

17 — The last time Alabama was ranked this low headed into a matchup with the Tigers came in 2007, when Alabama was ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll, compared to No. 11 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Similarly, Alabama was in its first year under a new head coach, Nick Saban. Alabama would fall to LSU 41-34.

37 — Alabama linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson have combined for 37 run-stopping tackles in 2024. The duo both rank inside the top ten in the SEC in this category.

55 — Alabama middle linebacker Jihaad Campbell has 55 total tackles in 2024 — the most among all SEC defenders regardless of position.

702 — Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams has 702 receiving yards in 2024 — the most among all true freshmen; Jeremiah Smith recently passed Williams in receiving touchdowns with seven compared to Hollywood’s six.