10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's week six matchup with Vanderbilt

Alabama continues SEC play by traveling to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week Six. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Hilltoppers.

-7 – In Vanderbilt’s two losses this season, the Commodores' point differential is just -7. Vanderbilt lost to Georgia State on a last-second Panthers touchdown and then fell to No. 9 Missouri in overtime.

2 – Jalen Milroe has rushed for 2 and thrown for 2 touchdowns in Alabama’s four games so far this season. The 2+2 Milroe equation has thrust him into the Heisman race and boosted Alabama to the No. 1 AP Poll ranking; Milroe will look to extend his streak to five straight games in Nashville.

12 – Vanderbilt and Alabama rank top-12 nationally in EPA/play (expected points added per play) per dropback. The Commodores sit at .162 (No. 5 in SEC); Alabama chalks in at .211 (No. 2 SEC).

23 – Despite recent scares against programs like South Florida, Auburn and Arkansas in 2023, and the Bulls alike this season, Alabama has won 23 straight games against unranked opponents.

39 – Alabama’s last loss to Vanderbilt was in the 1984 season, 39 years ago, when the Commodores defeated the Crimson Tide on Homecoming weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, being coached by Ray Perkins then.

78.6 – According to Pro Football Focus, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the No. 4 quarterback in the SEC when facing pressure. The New Mexico State transfer has a grade of 78.6, well-pressured, and has three touchdowns and zero turnovers.

279 – Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has rushed for 279 yards this season, ranking No. 8 nationally among rushing yards for non-service academy QBs, and is a higher rushing total than any Alabama player.

334.0 – Vanderbilt’s defense has allowed 334.0 yards per game in 2024, the fourth most in the SEC. In the Commodores' matchup against Missouri, Vanderbilt allowed 442 yards of total offense in the 30-27 overtime loss.

2,569 – It's been 2,569 days since Alabama last traveled to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road. Alabama beat the Commodores 59-0 in their 2017 meeting in the famous Jalen Hurts “Theoretically, we are next on their schedule” game.

26,507 – In 2024, Vanderbilt has averaged an attendance of 26,507 spectators in home games at FirstBank Stadium. Alabama’s trip to Nashville will be the smallest crowd they will play in this season, and there will be even fewer fans in attendance than their 2017 visit due to construction at FirstBank.