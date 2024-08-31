Alabama starts its season by hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Hilltoppers.

0 — Western Kentucky is 0-3 in its previous meetings against Alabama on the gridiron. The Crimson Tide won the first meeting, 41-7, in 2008 before shutting out the Hilltoppers, 35-0, in 2012. The last meeting between the two schools came in 2016 when Alabama recorded a 38-10 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

2 — Western Kentucky quarterback T.J. Finley has already started two games against Alabama in his career. He first matched up with the Crimson Tide in 2020 during his freshman season for LSU, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 55-17 loss. After transferring to Auburn in the ensuing offseason, Finley started in the 2021 Iron Bowl for the Tigers after a Bo Nix injury, tossing for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers would fall to Alabama in overtime. Finley was also part of the 2022 Auburn team that lost to Alabama, 49-27, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, he did not make an appearance in that game.

3 — Western Kentucky receiver Dalvin Smith caught 3 touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 38-35 bowl win over Old Dominion in the Bahamas Bowl. After losing first-team All-CUSA wide receiver Malachi Corley to the NFL, Smith steps into the Hilltoppers lineup as the primary receiver this season. The redshirt senior totaled 531 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season, ranking second behind Corley in virtually every receiving statistic.

3 — The Hilltoppers have had a player selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft the past three seasons. Western Kentucky is the only non-powered conference program to brag this feat, with DeAngelo Marone in 2022, Brodric Martin in 2023 and Malachi Corley in 2024.

7 — Seven players on Western Kentucky’s roster hail from Alabama. That list includes receiver Kisean Johnson (Birmingham, Ramsay HS), running back LT Sanders (Gardendale, Gardendale HS), defensive back Devonte’ Matthews (Phenix City, Central HS), receiver K.D. Hutchinson (Valley, Harris County HS), running back Corey Landers (Montgomery, Alabama Christian Academy), tight end River Helms (Lester, West Limestone HS) and defensive lineman Jayden Loving (Hamilton, Hamilton HS).

7 — The Hilltoppers boast a 7-2 record in bowl games over the past 10 seasons. Only three teams — Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin — have won more bowl games over that span.

9 — It’s been nine years since the Hilltoppers last started their season with a win over a power conference team. That came in 2015 when Western Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 14-12. Current Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was the star of the show for Western Kentucky, totaling 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on the way to victory.

13 — Western Kentucky allowed 13 sacks last season, ranking No. 8 nationally. Senior offensive guard Quantavious Leslie anchors the Hilltoppers offensive line. Leslie is a former three-star named on the 2022 and 2023 Outland Trophy watchlist.

26 — Western Kentucky tied for No. 7 nationally with 26 takeaways last season. That included 15 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. The Hilltoppers ranked above the Crimson Tide in both stats.

30 — Finley took 30 sacks during his time at Texas State last season. That total was the 17th highest nationally. However, the Bobcats’ offensive line ranked middle of the pack in pass blocking nationally with a 63.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Finley is not the most mobile quarterback, so it will be interesting to see how he operates against Alabama’s pass rush. The Tide sacked him six times while he was playing for Auburn during the 2021 Iron Bowl.