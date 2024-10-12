10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 7 matchup vs. South Carolina

No. 7 Alabama looks to bounce back after a Week 6 upset in Nashville against Vanderbilt, as the Crimson Tide host South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium kicking off at 11:00 a.m. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Gamecocks.

3 — This is the third time Alabama has faced Rahiem “Rocket” Sanders in four years. In two games against the Crimson Tide at Arkansas, Sanders totaled 119 yards and a rushing touchdown.

4 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers rank top four in the SEC in QB rushing yards. Milroe has totaled 316 yards on the ground, with Sellers at 281.

7 — According to PFF, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has thrown seven turnover-worthy passes while being pressured this season. According to PFF pass rush grades, Alabama boasts two top 15 pass rushers in the SEC.

13 — It’s been 13 years since Alabama last lost to South Carolina when Alshon Jeffery and the Gamecocks took down No. 1 Alabama. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, they won’t have the pressure of playing against South Carolina as the No. 1 team after receiving a shocking upset loss to Vanderbilt last week.

14 — According to Pro Football Focus, South Carolina five-star true freshman edge rusher Dylan Stewart leads all true freshmen in pressures, with 14 this season. The Washington D.C. product was ranked as the No. 24 player nationally and the No. 3 edge in the 2024 recruiting class.

16 — Alabama and South Carolina have faced off 16 times. The schools most recently played in 2019, Alabama taking the win 47-23. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-3 record against the Gamecocks.

16 — It’s been 16 years since Alabama lost at least two consecutive regular-season games. The Crimson Tide went on two cold streaks during that season, at points losing two and four straight games. 2007 was also Nick Saban’s first season at Alabama; déjà vu for DeBoer?

84 — Alabama’s offense only rushed for 84 yards against Vanderbilt in Week 6, the lowest thus far in 2024. The Crimson Tide have progressively tallied fewer rushing yards every week this season and will look to bounce back against the Gamecocks.

92.5 — Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has charted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 92.5 through his first three games in 2024, ranking No. 1 nationally among offensive tackles that have played at least 50 snaps.

544 — Like South Carolina with Stewart, Alabama boasts one of the top freshman players in the country, fellow former five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams is tied with Ohio State pass-catcher Jeremiah Smith, with six receiving touchdowns among true freshmen; however, he leads the country in true freshman receiving yards at 544.