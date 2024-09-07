After recording a blowout victory against Western Kentucky in its opener last week, No. 4 Alabama will look to continue its hot start to the season as it hosts South Florida on Saturday. Here are 10 numbers to know before the Crimson Tide and Bulls kick off inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

0 - South Florida has a 0-2 record in its two matchups against the Crimson Tide. The first meeting between the two teams occurred in 2003 when the Bulls faced Alabama in Birmingham and lost 40-17. They met again in 2023 as part of a two-for-one deal agreed upon in 2019. Last year's matchup was particularly notable, as the underdog Bulls put up an intense fight, but the Crimson Tide ultimately secured a 17-3 victory.

2 - South Florida head coach Alex Golesh has coached two games against the Crimson Tide during his career. Aside from giving the Crimson Tide a scare in Tampa last season, Golesh was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2022, when they upset the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years.

9 - South Florida had nine players named on preseason national award watch lists. Quarterback Byrum Brown was named to five watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, and was listed alongside Jalen Milroe, leading the pack for the Bulls.

14 - The Bulls ranked at the bottom of their conference (No. 14) in two passing defense statistics last season: passing yards per game allowed (288.8) and passing touchdowns allowed (29).

16 - It has been 16 Seasons since South Florida upset No. 5 West Virginia during their magical 2007 season when the Bulls reached No. 2 in the BCS poll. South Florida's win against the Mountaineers was their last win against a top-five-ranked program.

43.0 - South Florida allowed 43.0 sacks in 2023, slotting them in at No. 123 in that statistic nationally. Interestingly enough, Alabama was one of the nine teams who allowed more last season, totaling 49.0 (No. 129).

45 - Dating back to the 2023 season, the Bulls have scored 45+ points in their previous three contests.

72 - South Florida returned 72% of its production from 2023, ranking No. 17 nationally and No. 2 in the American Athletic Conference.

1,069 - Graduate student and wide receiver Sean Atkins became the first pass catcher in Bulls program history to break the century mark. In 2023, the Florida native totaled 1,069 yards through the air. Atkins was named on the 2024 preseason Bilitnekoff Award Watchlist.

3,000 & 800 - In 2023, Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown accomplished a rare feat by throwing for over 3,000 passing yards and rushing for at least 800 yards on the ground, making him one of only two FCS quarterbacks to achieve this. Jayden Daniels, the Heisman winner from LSU, was the other quarterback to hit those numbers.



