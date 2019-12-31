No. 13 Alabama and No. 14 Michigan will wrap up their seasons in the Citrus Bowl when the two teams square off on Wednesday at noon CT inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Crimson Tide (10-2) is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Wolverines (9-3), according to Vegas Insider. Here are some numbers to consider heading into the matchup.

0 — Alabama is one of three Division I schools yet to see its opponents miss a field goal this season. Crimson Tide opponents are a perfect 17 of 17 on field-goal attempts. Clemson has seen its opponents go 12-for-12 while Colorado State has watched its foes convert all 15 of their tries. Michigan has made 13 of 19 (68.4 percent) of its field-goal attempts this year.

6 — Alabama has gone six straight postseason games without recording a 100-yard rusher. The last Crimson Tide player to eclipse the century mark in a postseason game was Bo Scarbrough, who ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the 2016 Peach Bowl against Washington. The good news for Alabama is that starting running back Najee Harris has run for 100 or more yards five times already this season.

14. 5 — Alabama leads the nation holding its opponents to 14.5 yards per kick return this season. The Crimson Tide is one of two teams limiting its opponents to fewer than 15 yards per return. Akron is second in the nation, allowing 14.97 yards per attempt. Michigan ranks No. 15 in the nation averaging 24.68 yards per kick return. The Wolverines are led by Giles Jackson, who is averaging 24.9 yards per attempt with a 97-yard return for a touchdown against Maryland.



41 — Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy needs 41 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark through the air. If he does so, he will join teammate DeVonta Smith (1,200 receiving yards) marking the first time two Crimson Tide receivers have accomplished the feat in the same season. After winning the Biletnikoff Award with 1,315 receiving yards last year Jeudy can also become just the third Alabama player with two 1,000-yards seasons, joining Amari Cooper (2012, 2014) and D.J. Hall (2006, 2007).

50 — Alabama is the only team in the nation yet to allow a play from scrimmage to go 50 or more yards this season. The Crimson Tide has allowed the fewest plays resulting in 40 or more yards (2). Notre Dame has allowed just one play of 50 or more yards, while Kentucky and South Florida have given up just five plays apiece of more than 40 yards.