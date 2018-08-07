Below is a list of 10 recruits currently committed elsewhere (in Rivals.com rank order) who are still heavily pursued by the University of Alabama. Does Alabama have a chance to flip any of the elite targets?

A few notable former Crimson Tide players who flipped their commitment or re-opened their recruitment and signed with Alabama:

Derrick Henry (Georgia)

Reuben Foster (Auburn)

Ronnie Harrison (North Carolina)

T.J. Yeldon (Auburn)

Jarran Reed (Florida)

A'Shawn Robinson (Texas)

Alabama does not give up on top targets even when they commit to other programs. Anything can happen and can change instantly in the recruiting world.