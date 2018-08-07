Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 09:51:56 -0500') }} football Edit

10 Alabama targets currently committed elsewhere

Elj9opfai85ujxurdb5e
Alabama remains in the hunt for Texas A&M commitment DeMarvin Leal
Brandon Brown
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Below is a list of 10 recruits currently committed elsewhere (in Rivals.com rank order) who are still heavily pursued by the University of Alabama. Does Alabama have a chance to flip any of the elite targets?

A few notable former Crimson Tide players who flipped their commitment or re-opened their recruitment and signed with Alabama:

Derrick Henry (Georgia)

Reuben Foster (Auburn)

Ronnie Harrison (North Carolina)

T.J. Yeldon (Auburn)

Jarran Reed (Florida)

A'Shawn Robinson (Texas)

Alabama does not give up on top targets even when they commit to other programs. Anything can happen and can change instantly in the recruiting world.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}