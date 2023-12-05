Alabama had 10 players named to All-SEC teams by the conference's coaches Monday. The Crimson Tide has eight representatives on the first team and two on the second team.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was not selected to either All-SEC team. The coaches picked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for first-team and Georgia's Carson Beck made the second team.

Alabama's eight players named first-team All-SEC is more than any other team in the conference. Offensive lineman JC Latham was the only member of the Crimson Tide's offense on the first team, while Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs and Terrion Arnold were all selected on defense. Will Reichard was named to the first team at kicker and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned first team honors.

McKinstry and Reichard are making their second appearance on an All-SEC team. McKinstry was first-team All-SEC last season, while Reichard was second-team.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker and punter James Burnip were the Crimson Tide's All-SEC second-teamers. Reichard was also selected to the second team as a kickoff specialist.

Here are the full All-SEC first and second teams (*Ties - ties are not broken):