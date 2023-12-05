Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

10 Alabama players named to All-SEC Coaches Teams, Milroe snubbed

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) celebrates after sacking Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) celebrates after sacking Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama had 10 players named to All-SEC teams by the conference's coaches Monday. The Crimson Tide has eight representatives on the first team and two on the second team.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was not selected to either All-SEC team. The coaches picked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for first-team and Georgia's Carson Beck made the second team.

Alabama's eight players named first-team All-SEC is more than any other team in the conference. Offensive lineman JC Latham was the only member of the Crimson Tide's offense on the first team, while Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs and Terrion Arnold were all selected on defense. Will Reichard was named to the first team at kicker and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned first team honors.

McKinstry and Reichard are making their second appearance on an All-SEC team. McKinstry was first-team All-SEC last season, while Reichard was second-team.

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker and punter James Burnip were the Crimson Tide's All-SEC second-teamers. Reichard was also selected to the second team as a kickoff specialist.

Here are the full All-SEC first and second teams (*Ties - ties are not broken):

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Malik Nabers, LSU

Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

JC Latham, Alabama

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javon Foster, Missouri

Will Campbell, LSU

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Darius Robinson, Missouri

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Caleb Downs, Alabama*

Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS

Cam Little, Arkansas

LS

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Carson Beck, Georgia

RB

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR

Brian Thomas, LSU

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

Trey Knox, South Carolina*

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Xavier Truss, Georgia

Emery Jones, LSU

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C

Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

James Burnip, Alabama*

Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement