10 Alabama players named to All-SEC Coaches Teams, Milroe snubbed
Alabama had 10 players named to All-SEC teams by the conference's coaches Monday. The Crimson Tide has eight representatives on the first team and two on the second team.
Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was not selected to either All-SEC team. The coaches picked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for first-team and Georgia's Carson Beck made the second team.
Alabama's eight players named first-team All-SEC is more than any other team in the conference. Offensive lineman JC Latham was the only member of the Crimson Tide's offense on the first team, while Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs and Terrion Arnold were all selected on defense. Will Reichard was named to the first team at kicker and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned first team honors.
McKinstry and Reichard are making their second appearance on an All-SEC team. McKinstry was first-team All-SEC last season, while Reichard was second-team.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker and punter James Burnip were the Crimson Tide's All-SEC second-teamers. Reichard was also selected to the second team as a kickoff specialist.
Here are the full All-SEC first and second teams (*Ties - ties are not broken):
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Malik Nabers, LSU
Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
JC Latham, Alabama
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javon Foster, Missouri
Will Campbell, LSU
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Darius Robinson, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Caleb Downs, Alabama*
Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS
Cam Little, Arkansas
LS
Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Carson Beck, Georgia
RB
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR
Brian Thomas, LSU
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE
Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
Trey Knox, South Carolina*
Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Xavier Truss, Georgia
Emery Jones, LSU
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C
Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Smael Mondon, Georgia
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
James Burnip, Alabama*
Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Will Reichard, Alabama
LS
Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt