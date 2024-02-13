Ten former Alabama players earned invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Tuesday morning.

The Crimson Tide will be represented by three offensive players in wide receiver Jermaine Burton, offensive lineman J.C. Latham and running back Jase McClellan. On the defensive side of the ball, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jaylen Key will be joined by linebackers Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner as well as defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe. Kicker Will Reichard is also set to represent the Tide.

There will also be a few Alabama transfers at the combine, including wide receiver Javon Baker (Central Flordia), offensive lineman Javion Cohen (Miami), defensive back Khyree Jackson (Oregon) and running back Keilan Robinson (Texas)

Last year, Alabama was represented by 13 players at the combine. The Crimson Tide had 10 players selected in last year’s NFL draft, including a trio of first-rounders in Bryce Young (No. 1 overall, Carolina Panthers), Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall, Houston Texans) and Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall, Detroit Lions).

This year’s NFL Scouting Combine will be held from Feb. 26 to March 4 inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. The NFL draft will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit.